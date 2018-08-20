You are here
Global eTrade Services banking on Asean-China trade flows
It is eyeing partners on Belt and Road route and Southern Transport Corridor with its Open Trade Blockchain service
GLOBAL eTrade Services (GeTS) is banking on Asean-China trade flows for growth despite worries of spillover effects from the trade conflict between the US and China.
Presently fewer than one in 10 of its transactions are in China, said chief executive Chong Kok Keong.
