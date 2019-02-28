Golden Agri back in the black in Q4 with US$79.3m net profit

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PALM oil plantation owner Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) on Wednesday posted a net profit of US$79.3 million in the fourth quarter, reversing from a loss of US$29.1 million in the same period a year earlier as a stronger palm and laurics business offset lower crude palm oil prices
