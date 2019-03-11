You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Halcyon Agri to redeem 4.5% perps on April 26, averting 500bps step-up

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 9:48 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

RUBBER supplier Halcyon Agri said on Monday that it will redeem all US$150 million of its 4.5 per cent senior perpetual securities on April 26, 2019.

The distribution rate of the perps, which will be redeemed at 100 per cent of the principal amount plus accrued distributions, are set to step up by 500 basis points in April if they are not redeemed. The securities were issued in 2017 under Halcyon Agri's US$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

Halcyon Agri shares were trading at 44 Singapore cents as at 10.54am on Monday after the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Mirach Energy: Revenue in form of durian trees as part of partnership deal; provides breakdown of other receivables

Reclaims Global opens at S$0.179 apiece on trading debut; down 22% from IPO price

International Cement to acquire African company for US$104.4m

Keppel's buyout offer for Keppel T&T 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

DLF Holdings in JV to collaborate on marine engineering contract

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
4 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
5 SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BP_Retirement_110319_4.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Opinion

Retirement income products: flavour of the times

BP_Jerome Powell_110319_41.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell says Trump can't fire him

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening