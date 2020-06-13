Harry Elias, Eversheds Sutherland to part ways

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FOLLOWING a three-year merger, Singapore law firm Harry Elias Partnership and global international law firm Eversheds Sutherland will part ways on June 30, the parties announced on Friday.
Managing partner Philip Fong, who has headed the merged entity Eversheds Harry...
