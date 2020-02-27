You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Haw Par Corp FY2019 net profit edges up 1.8% to S$182.2m

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 8:42 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

HAW Par Corporation on Thursday posted a net profit of S$182.2 million for the year ended Dec 31, up 1.8 per cent from S$179.1 million a year ago.

The Tiger Balm maker's revenue rose 2.6 per cent to S$244 million from S$237.8 million previously, mainly on higher sales from its healthcare business in the first half of 2019.

However, sales decreased in the second half of the year and cost of sales increased, causing gross profit margin to fall to 57.2 per cent from 61.3 per cent.

Earnings per share were 82.4 Singapore cents, up from 81.2 cents in FY2018.

The board has proposed a second and final dividend of 15 cents per share. Combined with the dividend of 15 cents per share paid out earlier in the year, the aggregate dividend for FY2019 will be 30 cents per share.

SEE ALSO

Jardine C&C FY2019 underlying net profit holds steady at US$863m

In FY2018, Haw Par paid out an aggregate dividend of S$1.15 per share.

Separately, Haw Par announced that executive director Han Ah Kuan will be retiring and will not seek re-election at the group's upcoming annual general meeting. Mr Han will retain his executive role at Haw Par Healthcare Limited until his actual retirement date on or around June 30, 2020.

Haw Par shares closed at S$12.29 on Thursday before the announcements, up 10 cents or 0.81 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Jardine C&C FY2019 underlying net profit holds steady at US$863m

Venture Corp Q4 net profit falls 10.6% to S$96.3m

SPH Reit offers tenants more help to weather Covid-19 outbreak

SGX gives all firms 2-month breather to hold AGM amid virus outbreak

Singapore O&G ex-director charged with cheating

OCBC to provide abridged Q1, Q3 results

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 08:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Jardine C&C FY2019 underlying net profit holds steady at US$863m

JARDINE Cycle & Carriage's (Jardine C&C) earnings for the year ended Dec 31, 2019 rose marginally from a...

Feb 27, 2020 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Venture Corp Q4 net profit falls 10.6% to S$96.3m

ELECTRONICS manufacturing services firm Venture Corp on Thursday announced a 10.6 per cent drop in net profit for...

Feb 27, 2020 07:17 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit offers tenants more help to weather Covid-19 outbreak

SPH Reit will be giving its tenants additional help to weather the Covid-19 outbreak, in the form of assistance...

Feb 27, 2020 06:52 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX gives all firms 2-month breather to hold AGM amid virus outbreak

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) will give all firms, not just those with China operations, an additional...

Feb 27, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.