Healthway Medical warns of Q1 loss on refurbishment of clinics

HEALTHWAY Medical Corporation on Tuesday said it expects to record a loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, due mainly to reduced operating hours in clinics undergoing refurbishment works.

The Catalist-listed healthcare provider added that refurbishment works continue on schedule and are expected to be completed by the second quarter of this year.

To date, around 31 clinics have been refurbished.

The group’s unaudited financial results for the first quarter will be announced on or before May 15.