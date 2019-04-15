Heeton consortium buys Crowne Plaza London Kensington

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE ritzy Crowne Plaza London Kensington has been sold for £84.3 million (S$148.9 million) - but it will stay in the hands of Singaporean owners.
Mainboard-listed developer Heeton Holdings and partners announced on Sunday that it bought over the hotel's holding company,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg