You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hiap Hoe shutters leisure-business operations, expects virus to weaken H1 2020 performance

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 6:58 PM
oliviapoh

PROPERTY developer Hiap Hoe on Thursday said that it expects its financial performance for the first half of 2020 to be “adversely impacted” by the outbreak of the virus, compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

It will cease all leisure-business operations until April 30, in line regulations imposed by the Singapore government on the provision of public entertainment, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's website says that its leisure-business properties under its fully-owned subsidiary Hiap Hoe Strategic include SuperBowl Holdings, which manages some 10 integrated sports and recreational facilities such as bowling centres and amusement centres, and holds several investments in commercial properties.

Occupancy rates across its hotels have dropped, and the company also reported weaker operating performances across its portfolio. The mainboard-listed company did not specify the extent to which its occupancy rates and operating performance have fallen.

“The company will implement cost-containment measures, including the temporary closure of rooms and amenities in its hotels and shortening employee work hours.  

SEE ALSO

Hiap Hoe returns to the black with net profit of S$16.2m in Q4

“Hiap Hoe will also take the necessary steps to conserve cash flow by postponing non-essential capital expenditures.”

The company attributes its weak performance to increased border restrictions and strict social-distancing measures implemented by governments due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, it said the full extent of the novel coronavirus’ impact on the company’s financial performance for the first half of FY2020 and beyond cannot be ascertained at this point. 

“The group is keeping a close watch on the development of the Covid-19 outbreak and the company will make further announcements to keep shareholders updated on material developments."

Hiap Hoe’s shares closed one Singapore cent lower, or down 1.43 per cent to 69 Singapore cents on Thursday.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Apr 2, 2020 06:22 PM
Stocks

STI overturns early losses to end 0.5% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) had a strong finish on Thursday, even as investors grapple with a rising rate...

Apr 2, 2020 06:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thai rice prices hit 7-year high on anticipated sales as coronavirus troubles rivals

[BANGKOK] Thailand's rice prices have reached the highest in seven years due to Thai exporters anticipating more...

Apr 2, 2020 05:45 PM
Consumer

Novartis, Aurobindo call off Sandoz sale

[ZURICH] Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis said Thursday it had struck a mutual agreement with Aurobindo Pharma...

Apr 2, 2020 05:14 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up/down 8...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.