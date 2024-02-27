Some analysts feel it is premature to say that the AI boom will boost data centre S-Reits.

"High capital expenditure, tech changes could dampen outlook for data-centre S-Reits"

ANALYSTS are optimistic that Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) with exposure to data-centre assets will benefit from plans announced in Budget 2024 to ride on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

However, they warned that high capital expenditure or significant changes to technology could dampen the growth of these Reits.

The government earlier this month announced it will invest more than S$1 billion over the next five years to develop AI infrastructure, talent and the industry.

It is also upgrading Singapore’s broadband network and enhancing energy efficiency grants for various sectors, including data centres.

But market watchers were mixed in their outlook, with one...