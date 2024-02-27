Subscribers

High capital expenditure, tech changes could dampen outlook for data-centre S-Reits

Navene Elangovan

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 5:00 am
Some analysts feel it is premature to say that the AI boom will boost data centre S-Reits.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Data Centres

ANALYSTS are optimistic that Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) with exposure to data-centre assets will benefit from plans announced in Budget 2024 to ride on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

However, they warned that high capital expenditure or significant changes to technology could dampen the growth of these Reits.

The government earlier this month announced it will invest more than S$1 billion over the next five years to develop AI infrastructure, talent and the industry.

It is also upgrading Singapore’s broadband network and enhancing energy efficiency grants for various sectors, including data centres.

But market watchers were mixed in their outlook, with one...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Artificial Intelligence

S-Reits

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Expedia to eliminate 1,500 jobs as travel growth moderates

China airlines can boost US flights to 50 per week, US says

Smartphone makers bet on AI to revive sales

Shein considers London IPO amid US resistance to listing

BYD pitches floating luxury SUV to win over European buyers

Boeing hit by damning FAA report faulting safety culture

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article