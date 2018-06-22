You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Ho Bee may have last laugh by eschewing crowded Singapore market for London
HO Bee Land's acquisition of Ropemaker Place, a 21-storey London office property, has boosted its total investment in this asset class to about £1.3 billion or S$2.4 billion. This makes up 41 per cent of the group's total investment portfolio.
The property is less than 200 metres from the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg