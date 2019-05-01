Ho Bee's Q1 earnings hit by lower recognition of Shanghai sales

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LOWER sales and profit recognition from its residential development project in Shanghai, as the project is almost fully sold, caused Ho Bee Land's first-quarter net profit to fall 44 per cent to S$27.7 million, the company said on Tuesday.
The year-on-year decline in net
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg