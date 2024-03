HONG Kong stocks ended sharply higher on Monday (Mar 11) as traders welcomed data showing Chinese inflation picked up last month, in a rare bright spot for the struggling economy.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.43 per cent, or 234.18 points, to 16,587.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.74 per cent, or 22.44 points, to 3,068.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 2.12 per cent, or 36.47 points, to 1,756.18. AFP

