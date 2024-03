HONG KONG stocks tumbled on Thursday (Mar 7) as traders brushed off data showed a stronger-than-expected jump in Chinese exports, with eyes on the upcoming release of US jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.27 per cent, or 208.31 points, to 16,229.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.41 per cent, or 12.53 points, to 3,027.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.20 per cent, or 20.61 points, to 1,701.44. AFP

SEE ALSO Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index to stay unchanged after review