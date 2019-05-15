You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia posts 3.9% rise in Q1 net profit to S$12.2m

Wed, May 15, 2019 - 10:22 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

INDUSTRIAL conglomerate Hong Leong Asia on Wednesday posted a net profit from continuing operations of S$12.2 million in the first quarter, up 3.9 per cent from the same period a year earlier. 

The results exclude its de-consolidated consumer products unit Xinfei, which ceased to be a subsidiary on May 21 last year. Xinfei had posted a net loss of S$17.2 million in the first quarter last year. 

Revenue in the three months ended March 30 was S$961 million, down 5.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier, as higher revenue from the building materials unit (BMU) failed to make up for lower revenue at Yuchai, the group's diesel engines unit.

Yuchai's revenue decreased by S$66.2 million or 7.3 per cent from the same period a year earlier. It sold 101,300 engines in the first quarter, down 8 per cent. The unit sales decrease was mainly due to lower engine sales in the truck and bus segments which was partially offset by higher engine sales in the off-road segment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BMU's revenue rose by S$11.8 million or 11.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier, mainly due to improved performance of the Singapore operations as the construction industry recovers. In Malaysia, the group's subsidiary Tasek saw a fall in sales volume for the cement segment. The prolonged intense pricing competition continued to affect the contribution margin of Tasek in the first quarter, the group said.

Hong Leong Asia's gross profit margin was 18.2 per cent in the first quarter, as compared to 19.3 per cent in the same period a year earlier, a decrease of 1.1 percentage points.

This was mainly due to a decline in gross profit margin for Yuchai as a result of lower sales volume and change in product mix. However, gross profit margin for BMU improved as the construction industry in Singapore began to show gradual signs of recovery, the group added.

Earnings per share was 1.63 Singapore cents, up from a loss per share of 1.46 cents in the first quarter last year.

Net asset value per share was 103.45 Singapore cents as at March 31, up from 99.87 cents as at Dec 31 last year.

Companies & Markets

Wing Tai issues S$150m 4.48% perpetual securities

IReit Global DPU down 1.1% to 0.89 euro cent for Q1

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

EMS Energy executes deal to inject shipyard business

ISR Capital still in the red for Q1; in midst of commercialising African rare earth mine

Sakae posts S$6.1m Q3 loss after S$3.2m impairment charge for Chilean acquisition

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
4 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price
5 Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

waterway.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening