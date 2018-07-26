You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hongkong Land H1 earnings drop 64% to US$1.1b

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 6:29 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

LOWER net gains from the revaluation of its investment properties eroded results for Hongkong Land in its first half.

Net profit plunged 63.9 per cent to US$1.1 billion from US$3.1 billion the preceding year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday evening.

Net profit attributable to shareholders from its ongoing business performance was US$455 million in the first half, slightly lower than US$470 million in 2017. For the current fiscal period, the group booked net gains of US$661 million on the revaluation of its investment properties, compared with net gains of US$2.6 billion from revaluations in the first half of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, revenue nearly doubled to US$1.5 billion from the preceding year. The increase in revenue was due to higher rental and service income as well as higher sales of properties, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share slipped to 47.90 US cents from US$1.3236 in the previous year. Net asset value per share crept up to US$15.93 as at June 30, from US$15.66 six months ago.

The directors have declared an unchanged interim dividend of six US cents per share, similar to a year ago.

Hongkong Land shares finished one US cent or 0.1 per cent up at S$7.15 on Thursday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output growth eases to 7.4% in June, topping forecasts, but tougher weather ahead

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

Jul 26, 2018
Startups

TADA brings blockchain-based, zero-commission ridehailing to Singapore

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore industrial prices, rents continue to stabilise in Q2

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening