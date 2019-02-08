Hot stock: Best World continues its rally, up 5% at midday break

SHARES of Best World International continued their rally, adding 14 Singapore cents or 4.6 per cent to enter the Singapore bourse's midday break at S$3.18.

The counter, which averaged 1.86 million shares traded over the last 15 trading days, was also seeing comparatively heavy trading, with 2.88 million shares changing hands in the early session. The total value of trades made on Friday morning was S$8.93 million.

The company said on Jan 31 that it expects to report its earnings for fiscal 2018 after the market closes on Feb 26.

Shares in the skincare maker and distributor gained 6 per cent within the first hour of Thursday's trading session, prompting the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to issue a query citing the unusual price movement.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

In its response to the SGX after the market closed on Thursday, Best World said that it was not aware of any information not previously announced that might explain the unusual price movement. But it noted that there was an upward price movement in the firm's shares following the announcement of the expected date of release of its financial results for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2018.

It previously reported S$29.9 million in net profit for the third quarter on Nov 8, 2018. The bottom line was close to two and a half times more than earnings from the year-ago period.

The earnings jump was boosted mostly by new revenue in China, where it has moved away from an export business model to a franchise one.