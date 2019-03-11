You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 8% in early session, most traded

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 11:38 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

SHARES in Hi-P International were on a roll in Monday's early session, with the contract manufacturer's stock advancing 13 Singapore cents or 8.4 per cent to trade at S$1.68 as at 11.29am.

Hi-P was also the Singapore bourse's most heavily traded stock with about 19.7 million shares changing hands. The counter also had the highest value of trades in the early session at S$32.3 million.

Despite the high level of trading, a remisier The Business Times spoke to "did not hear anything on the ground". There were no married trades or off-market transactions done on HI-P shares this morning either.

In February, HI-P posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$44.8 million, a 24.9 per cent decline on the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter also fell 10.2 per cent to S$441.9 million as the effects of US-China trade relations weighed in. However, these results beat market expectations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Maybank Kim Eng upgraded Hi-P from "sell" to "hold", after the firm posted stronger-than-expected Q4 2018 results. The brokerage also raised its target price by 79 per cent to S$1.22 from S$0.68 previously. Meanwhile, DBS Equity Research maintained "hold" on the stock while raising the target price by 7 per cent to S$1.12 from S$0.80 previously. 

The remisier said that the calls made on Hi-P by the brokerages in February were "unlikely to play into the mood today".

Hi-P International, which makes plastic and metal parts for Apple, has factories in five Chinese cities. The company has highlighted that it is "aggressively fighting for more projects" and seeking new customers.

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
4 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
5 SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BP_Retirement_110319_4.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Opinion

Retirement income products: flavour of the times

BP_Jerome Powell_110319_41.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell says Trump can't fire him

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening