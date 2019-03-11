Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 8% in early session, most traded

SHARES in Hi-P International were on a roll in Monday's early session, with the contract manufacturer's stock advancing 13 Singapore cents or 8.4 per cent to trade at S$1.68 as at 11.29am.

Hi-P was also the Singapore bourse's most heavily traded stock with about 19.7 million shares changing hands. The counter also had the highest value of trades in the early session at S$32.3 million.

Despite the high level of trading, a remisier The Business Times spoke to "did not hear anything on the ground". There were no married trades or off-market transactions done on HI-P shares this morning either.

In February, HI-P posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$44.8 million, a 24.9 per cent decline on the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter also fell 10.2 per cent to S$441.9 million as the effects of US-China trade relations weighed in. However, these results beat market expectations.

Maybank Kim Eng upgraded Hi-P from "sell" to "hold", after the firm posted stronger-than-expected Q4 2018 results. The brokerage also raised its target price by 79 per cent to S$1.22 from S$0.68 previously. Meanwhile, DBS Equity Research maintained "hold" on the stock while raising the target price by 7 per cent to S$1.12 from S$0.80 previously.

The remisier said that the calls made on Hi-P by the brokerages in February were "unlikely to play into the mood today".

Hi-P International, which makes plastic and metal parts for Apple, has factories in five Chinese cities. The company has highlighted that it is "aggressively fighting for more projects" and seeking new customers.