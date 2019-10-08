You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hotel Properties shares jump 7.6%, prompting SGX query

Tue, Oct 08, 2019 - 12:38 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE Singapore Exchange on Tuesday queried Hotel Properties Ltd (HPL) on "unusual price movements" in its shares after the counter jumped as high as 7.6 per cent to S$3.82 in morning trade.

HPL shares were up S$0.21 or 5.9 per cent to S$3.76 before the market closed for its midday break.

In its latest company announcements, HPL disclosed that 68 Holdings Pte Ltd had acquired 3 million HPL shares on Sept 27 for S$10.35 million at S$3.45 per share. The acquisition raised the total interest of HPL's managing director, Ong Beng Seng, in the company from 58.11 per cent to 58.69 per cent.

Mr Ong is the co-founder of HPL and has more than 30 years of experience in the hotel and property development, hotel management, real estate and retail industries. He is responsible for all aspects of the group's strategic planning and business development activities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Also on Sept 27, HPL non-executive and non-independent director David Fu Kuo Chen acquired 1.7 million shares of the company for  S$5.87 million at S$3.45 per share. This took Mr Fu’s total interest in HPL to 4.99 per cent from 4.67 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Most traded manufacturing stocks averaged 16% YTD return: SGX

Mining and Minerals Industries to buy majority stake in Philippines copper-gold project

Artivision gets 6-month extension to complete reverse takeover deal

'Jim' the chatbot helps DBS hire wealth managers

Heliconia's assets under management tops S$1b, and it's still on the prowl

Mega bourse mergers less of a threat as exchanges and markets have morphed

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly