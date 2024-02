iFast reports a net profit of S$13.2 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2023.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"Hot stock: iFast spikes to over 2-year high on Q4 profit surge "

SHARES of iFast hit a record high on Thursday (Feb 22) morning after the financial services company reported a 917.1 per cent rise in fourth quarter net profit.

A pre-market trade of 169,000 securities pushed the counter up by S$0.26 or 3.3 per cent to S$8.19 prior to the opening bell.

By 9.19 am it had...