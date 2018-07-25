You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Imperium Crown down 12.5%

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 4:02 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SHARES in Catalist-listed real estate firm Imperium Crown fell 12.5 per cent on Wednesday, making it one of the biggest losers by percentage on the Singapore bourse for the day. 

The counter reached an intraday low of three Singapore cents, before closing at 3.5 Singapore cents, down 12.5 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent. Some 26.4 million shares changed hands. 

Market speculation is that there might be a substantial shareholder selling off shares, though this could not be confirmed. 

According to Imperium's latest annual report, substantial shareholders of the company include Wee Henry with a 17.36 per cent stake, Li Shanhua with a 12.67 per cent interest, Sun Xiaohui with a 10.14 per cent stake, Evercore Multi-Strategy Global with a 7.6 per cent stake which is owned by Lee Suh Mun, as well as Wong Koon Lup, with a direct and deemed stake of 8.15 per cent in the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One analyst noted that there could be two possible reasons for the plunge in the counter's share price - that a large shareholder might be selling shares, or that there might be differences among people within the firm, as the company had announced some board changes earlier this year. 

The analyst added that the stock has been underperforming since its share placement in August 2017, where shares were issued at 12.5 Singapore cents apiece, and that the question is whether the company can show if its business model is still viable. 

The four investors that took part in Imperium's share placement last year included securities and fund management company Soochow Securities CSSD (Singapore), as well as Ms Li, Ms Sun, and Sino Achieve Enterprises. 

Sino Achieve Enterprises is an investment holding company owned by Imperium's substantial shareholder Mr Wong. In March this year, Mr Wong pared his personal holdings of 0.55 per cent, selling off 4.3 million shares for S$275,200, or 6.4 Singapore cents each. 

He is also tied to CW Group Holdings which is listed in Hong Kong. According to a media report last month, the precision engineering solutions provider is currently trying to restructure its debt. 

In an exchange filing on Wednesday after market close, Imperium highlighted that it is not aware of any information not previously announced concerning the company which might explain the unusual trading activity, save for preliminary discussions on a potential investment in the Wonder Stone Park, which may or may not materialise. 

It added that it will make further announcements on the potential investment should there be any material developments, and that the company is in compliance with the Catalist rules. 

Companies & Markets

First Ship Lease Trust refinances outstanding amounts under loan

ComfortDelGro to acquire private bus chartering assets of Ric-Tat Travel & Coach Services for S$6.45m

Epic Land proposes divestment of 7 strata office units in Prudential Tower

Frasers Commercial Trust posts flat Q3 DPU

Sias says 2013 data breach hit 70,000 members

SGX and NSE resume tie-up talks on India's GIFT city

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sias.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Technology

Sias says 2013 data breach hit 70,000 members

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Most middle-market Singapore firms see 6% or more growth this year, outpacing global peers: EY

Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek talks 10-year US dollar bonds at 90 to 95 basis points over Treasuries, sources say

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening