THE shares of Japfa jumped as much as 20.9 per cent after the company issued a statement declining to comment on a potential privatisation deal reported in a Bloomberg article.

Last Friday’s (Mar 8) article reported that the owners of the mainboard-listed agri-food company are considering taking it private and have started talks for a loan that would back any such move.

The company said before the market opened on Monday that it “does not consider it appropriate” to comment on the matters...