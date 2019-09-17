You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Keppel DC Reit units gain 8% on news of fundraising for acquisitions

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 5:23 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

UNITS of Keppel DC Reit rose as much as 7.78 per cent in active trading on Tuesday, following news that it had raised S$478.2 million to partially fund a proposed acquisition of a 99 per cent interest in Keppel DC Singapore 4 and a 100 per cent stake in 1-Net North Data Centre.

The counter was up 14 Singapore cents to S$1.94 about half an hour before the market closed on Tuesday, with a volume of 20.1 million units.

The funds were raised through a private placement of 135 million units at S$1.744 each and a preferential offering of about 142 million units at S$1.71 each. The private placement, announced on Monday, drew strong demand from new and existing investors, leading to the book being approximately 9.3 times subscribed, the Reit manager said.

In a report on Tuesday, an OCBC research team said: "We are positive on this proposed deal, given that it will consolidate Keppel DC Reit's positioning in the Singapore data centre market." The team added that although the Reit is funding the acquisitions largely with equity, its pro forma distribution per unit (DPU) for FY18 is expected to be accretive.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It maintained its "buy" call on the counter, raising its target price to S$2.08 from S$1.93.

Meanwhile, Citi Research analysts Si Xian Goh and Brandon Lee held to their "neutral" rating for Keppel DC Reit and raised their target price to S$1.75 per unit.

They also trimmed their estimated FY19 DPU by 1 per cent "in view of the potential dilution from the timing differential between equity funding-raising and asset injection". However, they raised their estimated DPU for FY20/21 by about 8 per cent, on the back of the transaction.

"As more assets are added to the portfolio, we believe that Keppel DC Reit's liquidity premium should gradually narrow," the analysts wrote. "That said, we think that valuations may have overreached too far ahead of their time, with return expectations probably implying valuations rarely witnessed in the Singapore Reit space."

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly