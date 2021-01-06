You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Leader Environmental Tech gets SGX query, halts trading after shares surge 29.5%

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 3:51 PM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has called for a trading halt less than an hour after being queried by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday for "unusual price movements", following a 29.5 per cent surge in its share price.

The China-based investment holding company rose steadily from Wednesday's open to trade 1.9 Singapore cents or 19.6 per cent higher at 12 cents as at the midday trading break. It then continued its upward trajectory to hit an intraday high of 13 cents at 1.35pm.

In its bourse filing at 2pm, SGX asked LET if it was aware of any possible explanation for the trading activity, including any information not previously announced, or the public circulation of information by rumours or reports.

LET called for a trading halt with immediate effect at 2.37pm, pending the release of an announcement. Its last traded price of 12.3 cents represents an increase of 2.8 cents or 29.5 per cent after about 59.4 million shares worth S$6.6 million changed hands.

Some three million shares were transacted at S$0.09 each via a married deal as at 9.10am on Wednesday, according to Shareinvestor data.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 04:05 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Kospi hits 3,000 for the first time in history

[SEOUL] South Korea's main Kospi index briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, as investors...

Jan 6, 2021 03:50 PM
Government & Economy

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 29 imported and two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (Jan 6), taking Singapore's total to...

Jan 6, 2021 03:37 PM
Technology

Huawei to pack less of a punch after bruising 2020, analysts say

[SHENZHEN] Huawei Technologies Co this year will likely see slower 5G business and push further into software, while...

Jan 6, 2021 03:24 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim tells party congress economic plan failed 'tremendously'

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his five-year economic plan had failed to meet its goals "on almost...

Jan 6, 2021 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

China steps up Covid curbs near Beijing as infections rise

[BEIJING] Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

Hin Leong's court-appointed managers seek to freeze Lim's assets

Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

Broker's take: UOBKH re-initiates coverage on ARA Logos with 'buy', S$0.85 TP

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for