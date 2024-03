Nam Cheong's shares have resumed trading on the Singapore Exchange after a four-year suspension.

SHARES of mainboard-listed Nam Cheong continued to tumble on its second day of trading following a four-year suspension, share consolidation and capital reorganisation.

The counter dropped to a low of S$0.20 during afternoon trade, down about S$0.14 from its closing price of S$0.335 on Thursday (Mar...