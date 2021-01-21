You are here

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 2:55 PM
UPDATED Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 3:45 PM
SHARES of watch-listed Oceanus Group surged 8.2 per cent since market opening to a record high of 5.3 Singapore cents, which resulted in the Singapore Exchange (SGX) issuing a query on the "unusual price and volume movements".

As at 2.14pm, more than 343.8 million shares worth S$17.9 million changed hands, making it the top traded share by volume.

ShareInvestor data showed there were no married trades.

In a bourse filing, SGX asked if the company was aware of any possible explanation for the trading activity, including any information not previously announced, or the public circulation of information by rumours or reports.

The seafood supplier was also asked to confirm its compliance with mainboard listing rules.

This is the first time the company has been queried by SGX this year, after its shares hit an all-time high of 5.3 cents, more than doubled the 2.6 cents last month.

