Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% after cutting stake in cryptocurrency JV project

SHARES in catalist-listed Y Ventures have shaved off 20.8 per cent during trading in Monday's early session, with the e-commerce outfit's stock declining 2.5 Singapore cents to 9.5 Singapore cents with about 330,900 shares changing hands as at 11.55am. It was among the Singapore bourse's biggest decliners in percentage terms.

The dive comes on the back of news on Friday that the firm will cut its 60 per cent majority stake to a 20 per cent minority stake in a cryptocurrency joint-venture (JV) project. Y Ventures cited compliance requirements and accounting uncertainty over the initial coin offering (ICO) as factors that contributed to it reducing its stake.

As a result of reducing its stake, Y Ventures will receive S$400,000 from JV partner Arke Blockchain Engineering. Arke also has the right and option to buy Y Ventures' remaining stake within a five-year period.

In July 2018, Y Ventures became the first Singapore-listed firm to launch an ICO of its own, involving its new AORA Coin cryptocurrency as well as utility tokens called AORA Coins, priced at 20 US cents apiece.

The AORA Coin is a utility token built on the Ethereum network, with 625 million tokens minted and 250 million saleable tokens.

The expected proceeds of US$50 million were intended to go towards development of the group's AORA e-commerce platform.

The ICO opened on July 31, 2018 and closed on Nov 30, 2018.

Y Ventures' board said that compliance costs for the joint-venture company will be "significantly higher" if it is the subsidiary of a Singapore-listed company, in a scenario that "also requires the management to divert more time and resources than initially considered" to compliance.

It said that the change in joint-venture shareholding "will enable the AORA Platform to pursue growth opportunities in a more nimble and agile manner", and added that the joint-venture company will still be looking into working with Singapore Post (SingPost) on the platform and logistics technology.

AORA, which is slated for launch in the first half of 2019, is being developed in partnership with SingPost.

The board said that Y Ventures expects to record an accounting gain from the reduction in its stake.