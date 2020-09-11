You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: AEM rises on revenue optimism; Ossia sinks after dividend typo

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 4:19 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SHARES of mainboard-listed AEM Holdings jumped on Friday, a day after it upped its full-year revenue guidance to S$480-500 million.

The stock hit an intraday high of S$3.665, up 11.4 per cent or S$0.05, at 11.28am. By 3.39pm, it had eased slightly to trade at S$3.61, up 9.7 per cent or S$0.32 from Thursday's close, with 12.7 million shares changing hands.

Previously, the company had pegged FY20 revenue to come in at S$460-480 million, when it announced its first-half results.

AEM, which provides advanced chip testing solutions, said in a regulatory update on Thursday evening that the revision was based on sales-order visibility and business outlook. Capital expenditure would remain unchanged at about S$4 million.

Separately, watch-listed Ossia International's shares on Friday lost most of their gains from the previous day, after the luxury-goods retailer and distributor announced it had made a typo error when it recommended its dividend.

SEE ALSO

Ossia International clarifies dividend announcement error; should be 0.9 S cent

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The first and final dividend for the year ended March 2020 should have been 0.9 Singapore cent, instead of the 90 cents it announced on Wednesday, Ossia clarified on Thursday night.

After the original dividend announcement, its share price had jumped 78.8 per cent or 7.8 cents to 17.7 cents on Thursday morning before Ossia called for a trading halt. It lifted the halt at 4.45pm after issuing the clarification.

On Friday, shortly after market open, the counter tumbled 35 per cent or 6.2 cents to an intra-day low of 11.5 Singapore cents. It then inched up to trade at 12 cents as at 3.39pm, down 32.2 per cent or 5.7 cents from Thursday's close, with 634,300 million shares changing hands.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

France wants EU to push ahead with digital tax if global efforts fail

[BERLIN] The EU should push ahead with its own digital tax in the first quarter of 2021 if broader efforts to find...

Sep 11, 2020 04:17 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares finish week on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied Friday as investors brushed off another sharp drop on Wall Street to go bargain...

Sep 11, 2020 04:12 PM
Government & Economy

87 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 87 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,316.

Sep 11, 2020 03:56 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX securities turnover up 18% in August on portfolio rebalancing, vaccine hopes

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday said the cash equity market became more active in August due to portfolio...

Sep 11, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks reverse course to end flat on big retail buying

[SEOUL] South Korean shares recouped all losses to close almost unchanged on Friday, finishing the week with a gain...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Oxley, AEM, Ossia, Sabana Reit

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.