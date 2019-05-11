You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HRnetGroup Q1 profit up 18.5% at S$19.3m

Sat, May 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Singapore

MAINBOARD-LISTED recruitment firm HRnetGroup on Friday posted an 18.5 per cent rise in net profit for its fiscal first quarter, thanks to its business in Hong Kong and Shanghai, as well as a boost from other income.

For the three months ended March 31, net profit stood at

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

May 11, 2019
Transport

Uber, Lyft IPOs could bring healthy dose of reality to South-east Asian tech valuations

Most Read

1 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
2 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
3 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT20190511-BTT-001-00-2.jpg
May 11, 2019
Brunch

Wedding bells or death knells?

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

BT_20190511_TARIFFS11T9JS_3778639.jpg
May 11, 2019
Government & Economy

US hikes tariffs on China goods; Beijing says it will retaliate

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening