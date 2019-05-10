You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HRnetGroup Q1 profit up 18.5% to S$19.3m

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 8:40 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED recruitment firm HRnetGroup on Friday posted an 18.5 per cent rise in net profit for its fiscal first quarter, thanks to its business in Hong Kong and Shanghai, as well as a boost from other income. 

For the three months ended March 31, net profit stood at S$19.3 million, up from S$16.3 million a year ago. 

This translated to earnings per share of 1.92 Singapore cents, versus earnings per share of 1.61 Singapore cents previously. 

No dividend has been declared, unchanged from the preceding year. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue slipped 2.8 per cent to S$104 million, and gross profit was also down 2.8 per cent to S$35.4 million. 

Nonetheless, gross profit margin was maintained at 34.1 per cent, as contribution from its professional recruitment business rose to 65 per cent from 63 per cent a year ago. 

This was mainly attributable to resilience from HRnetGroup's North Asia markets - Hong Kong and Shanghai - the company said. 

While the number of placements dipped 3.3 per cent to 1,994 on the back of cautious hiring from clients particularly in Singapore, the increase in the value of each assignment meant that gross profit from professional recruitment remained relatively stable year on year at S$22.9 million, HRnetGroup said. 

The group's flexible staffing business also saw the monthly average number of contractor employees rise 2.8 per cent year on year to 11,920 employees, with growth coming predominantly from Hong Kong. 

Meanwhile, other income rose by S$4.7 million mainly due to a S$4.4 million unrealised gain from the revaluation of securities, and a S$1.1 million realised gain from the disposal of strategic investments, the company said. 

Looking ahead, HRnetGroup noted that it will focus more in its North Asia markets where there are higher growth opportunities. 

Adeline Sim, executive director of HRnetGroup said: "2019 was off to a relatively slower start with lingering uncertainties surrounding trade negotiations and regional political tensions, negatively affecting sentiments. Our results reflected that softer side of the market, as companies were cautious with regard to business expansion and hiring."

She added that the group's performance is in some ways dependent on the underlying economies they operate in.

"If the headwinds persist into the year, it will likely have an impact on our business, particularly for our biggest and most open market, Singapore. However, we hope that the commencement of our new staffing units in Malaysia in January and Shanghai in April... will provide some uplift to our performance," Ms Sim noted. 

HRnetGroup closed at S$0.77 on Thursday, down 0.65 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent. 

Companies & Markets

OCBC posts 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Ascendas Hospitality Trust Q4 DPS up 2.9%

Oxley responds to SGX queries on Chevron House sale

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts a shade off but ends day at IPO price of US$0.88

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC posts 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

May 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Genting, Ascendas Hospitality Trust, OUE C-Reit, Maxi-Cash

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening