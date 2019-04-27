Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Q1 net profit down 33.4%

Get our introductory offer at only
HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust)'s bottom line fell 33.4 per cent to HK$96.9 million (S$16.8 million) for the first quarter ended March 31.
The group posted earnings per unit of 1.11 HK cents, down from 1.67 HK cents. Revenue came in at HK$2.7 billion, inching up
