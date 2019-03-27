Hyflux changes scheme meetings location to accommodate larger number of attendees

HYFLUX announced on Wednesday that there will be a change in location for its upcoming scheme meetings in order to accommodate a larger number of attendees.

The meetings will be held at The Star Performing Arts Centre, The Star Theatre at 1 Vista Exchange Green on April 5 at 12 noon for banks, noteholders, trade creditors and contingent creditors, and at 7 pm for holders of perpetual capital securities and preference shares.

There is no change in venue for the scheme meetings for Hydrochem, Hyflux Engineering and Hyflux Membrane Manufacturing. These meetings will still be held at Hyflux Innovation Centre, 80 Bendemeer Road, on April 8.

The Hyflux scheme meetings will be when the troubled water treatment firm's restructuring plan will be put to a vote.