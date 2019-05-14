You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux clarifies it has not received binding offer from Utico

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 5:24 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

NO binding offer to invest in Hyflux has been submitted by Utico, Hyflux said on Tuesday, contrary to a Reuters report that was published over the weekend.

In the report dated May 12 titled UAE's Utico submits binding offer to invest in Hyflux: CEO, Utico's chief executive Richard Menezes was quoted as telling Reuters that the United Arab Emirates-based utility firm had submitted a binding term sheet to Hyflux last week.

In fact, all that Hyflux has received from Utico's advisers is a "draft term sheet", Hyflux clarified on Tuesday.

"The company has been informed by Utico's advisers that this draft term sheet, which was sent to the company on May 6, is to be regarded as a binding term sheet," it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hyflux said it has not accepted or entered into any binding term sheet with Utico.

"The company's advisers are currently engaged in active discussions with Utico's advisers to finalise the proposed terms of Utico's investment," Hyflux said.

Its advisers are also concurrently engaged in discussions with Oyster Bay Fund, another potential investor.

Separately, Maybank, the secured project finance lender for Hyflux subsidiary Tuaspring, has appointed Timothy James Reid and Ng Yau Yee Theresa, both of Ferrier Hodgson, as joint receivers and managers over Tuaspring's charged property.

The charged property refers to the Tuaspring co-generation power plant, and excludes the desalination plant and other shared infrastructure that are subject to the rights of national water agency PUB.

PUB had commissioned Hyflux to build the Tuaspring integrated water and power plant, and Maybank had lent Hyflux money to build it, secured against the value of the plant.

Companies & Markets

Foreland Fabrictech's newly-appointed independent director quits after SGX queries

GIC, BC Partners to sell majority stake in Acuris to Ion in £1.35b deal

BRC Asia Q2 profit soars to S$5.4m on acquisition of peer; adopts new dividend policy

Bumitama Agri Q1 profit tumbles 52.3% to 110.61b rupiah

Alliance Minerals calls for trading halt pending announcement on capital raising

Golden Agri Q1 profit up 54.5% to US$18.3m on one-off gain

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 2% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

innoven.jpg
May 14, 2019
Garage

Temasek, UOB invest US$200m into venture debt firm InnoVen Capital

May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

GIC, BC Partners to sell majority stake in Acuris to Ion in £1.35b deal

BP_CONDO_140519_77.jpg
May 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.9% in April for 3rd straight monthly rise: SRX

BP_IMPOSSIBLE_140519_98.jpg
May 14, 2019
Garage

Impossible Burger creator raises US$300m in Series E round led by Temasek, Horizon Ventures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening