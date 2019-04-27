You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HYFLUX SAGA

Hyflux gets letter of demand from Maybank for payments 'immediately due and payable'

These include a term loan and letter-of-credit facilities running into the hundreds of millions
Sat, Apr 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

HYFLUX'S subsidiary Tuaspring has received a letter of demand from Maybank dated April 23 over payments the bank said were "immediately due and payable".

They comprise S$509.1 million drawn down under term loan facilities, a US$44.5 million cash cover for contingent

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms

ARA US Hospitality Trust's IPO likely to be priced at US$0.88 per unit: term sheet

UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices

RHB Research Institute suspends coverage on Best World

Female representation in ComfortDelGro's boards rises to 30% with latest appointments

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

Apr 27, 2019
Government & Economy

March output dive dashes hopes of manufacturing recovery

Apr 27, 2019
Real Estate

Mismatch for residential take-up and launches in Q1

Apr 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust's IPO likely to be priced at US$0.88 per unit: term sheet

Most Read

1 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
2 Olivia Lum says she will take S$1 salary until Hyflux is restructured
3 Hyflux hit with demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m; VP for operations leaves
4 SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller
5 DBS's Piyush Gupta tackles questions ranging from Hyflux to climate change
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 27, 2019
Government & Economy

March output dive dashes hopes of manufacturing recovery

Apr 27, 2019
Real Estate

Mismatch for residential take-up and launches in Q1

BT_20190427_CLASS_3765457.jpg
Apr 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Labour costs to go up faster in 2019: MAS

BT_20190427_ADDPLUS_3765564.jpg
Apr 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war's silver lining for Asia economies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening