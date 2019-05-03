You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 10:56 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

WATER treatment company Hyflux could get an emergency injection of S$400 million from Emirati utilities group Utico FZC, it said in a bourse announcement late on Friday night.

Mainboard-listed Hyflux has named Utico as its mystery white knight candidate, a week after floating a non-binding letter of intent in a bid to stay its creditors.

Utico plans to invest to keep the debt-hit Hyflux's key entities "intact and operational", with the funds to go towards equity and working capital purposes "and possible urgent interim funding", said Hyflux.

It added that Utico "is aware of the urgency of the restructuring" for Hyflux's debt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The United Arab Emirates-based Utico – which counts sovereign investors from Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Brunei among its backers – plans to keep Hyflux's management team and strike "an amicable deal" with creditors and investors "on a win-win basis", Hyflux added.

Hyflux, which faces billions in claims from a slew of retail investors, banks and other creditors, recently had its debt moratorium extended to May 24.

The company seemed for a spell to have been left high and dry when it parted ways with Indonesian consortium Salim-Medco Investments in April, after national water agency PUB moved to take over Tuaspring desalination plant, a critical Hyflux asset.

But the group last week touted a letter of intent from an unspecified Middle Eastern firm – now revealed to be Utico – as it asked the courts for more time on its debt freeze.

Chief executive Olivia Lum also said then that a sovereign fund from the Persian Gulf, a sovereign fund based in North Africa, and an Australian investment fund are some other parties engaged in early talks.

Hyflux, in its latest update, has now said that its legal and financial advisers are "in active discussions" with Utico to hammer out a binding term sheet for the potential rescue deal. It is also in talks with "several other parties" that are interested in investing, it confirmed in its latest statement.

Companies & Markets

Kingboard Copper loses free float

Resources Prima confirms Chongqing property deal off the table

Broadway Industrial Group warns of likely Q1 net loss

CWX Global posts Q3 net profit of US$211,000 on income tax credit

Serrano CEO quits, stays on as corporate adviser to board

StarHub Q1 net profit falls 14.2% on cybersecurity investment losses

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc756oz75vfup1hngi3ko1_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

doc756rv8liixv1itl1xlul_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory sentiment cools in April as exports, output slow

May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening