Hyflux seeks to extend debt moratorium by 2 more months

EMBATTLED water firm Hyflux and three of its subsidiaries on Thursday applied to the court for a further two-month extension of their debt moratorium, until November.

The applications for this extension will be heard at a court hearing on Sept 30, when its previous extension will expire, Hyflux said in a bourse filing late on Thursday night.

Last month, the company rebutted an assertion by potential white knight Utico that they had struck a rescue deal. In a statement on Aug 28, Hyflux clarified that a definitive agreement had not been entered into with Utico, pending resolution on "certain final outstanding issues" in the draft definitive agreements.