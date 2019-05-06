You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux slapped with US$57.7m claim by BNP Paribas for Magtaa performance bond

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 6:57 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

HYFLUX has received a notice from BNP Paribas demanding payment of US$57.7 million, it said on Monday. 

The French bank is claiming the sum in respect of a performance bond that it issued to Hyflux associate company Tahlyat Myah Magtaa (TMM) in Algeria.

Hyflux owns a 47 per cent stake in TMM, which is the project company for the Magtaa desalination plant in Algeria.

Hyflux had said on April 23 that it was aware of a claim of approximately US$56.5 million made by TMM in respect of the performance bond issued by BNP Paribas El Djazaïr, but disputed TMM’s right to make such a claim. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BNP Paribas has since declared a sum of US$57.7 million to be due and payable. This sum includes the claim amount and handling commission, fees and charges, including those due and payable from the period of April 1, 2018 to May 8,2019.

Hyflux said that it is taking appropriate legal steps, and has filed an injunction application against the issuer of the performance bond that guarantees payment of claims by TMM.

The demand from BNP Paribas is expected to have a material impact on the financial performance of the group, Hyflux said.

The insolvent water treatment firm has been under a court-sanctioned debt moratorium for close to a year now.

On Tuesday, a Singapore High Court will hear an application from Mizuho, KfW, Bangkok Bank, BNP Paribas, CTBC Bank and the Korea Development Bank, which wish to be carved out of the moratorium. The court will decide on Tuesday whether they can be carved out.

If a carve-out is approved, these banks plan to file an application to appoint judicial managers over Hyflux and Hydrochem to replace the present Hyflux management.

Companies & Markets

Opening a Central Depository account is now fully digital

OKP Holdings Q1 profit down 62.4% amid losses at property associates

United Engineers converts S$333m loan to green loan for residential property development

Property and finance veteran Lim Hua Tiong named first Frasers Property Vietnam CEO

Western Australia Supreme Court dismisses AusGroup unit's payment claims for iron ore project

Hong Lai Huat to sell Cambodia investment property for US$1.12m

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
4 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
5 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75891ftdlzc1gw5sogkz_doc74lafbvsayg1bb17dexc.jpg
May 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore integrated resorts expansion land costs: S$1.3b for MBS, S$1b for RWS

doc758bflyv0nt8ybz1byr_doc74lafbvsayg1bb17dexc.jpg
May 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

United Engineers converts S$333m loan to green loan for residential property development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening