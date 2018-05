Hyflux is seeking court protection to reorganise its business and address its debt pile.

HYFLUX on Wednesday called for a suspension of trading in all its shares and preference shares, or perpetual securities.

Trading in these securities had been halted since Monday. The highly leveraged water project developer said on Tuesday that it had applied to the Singapore High Court to commence the reorganisation of its liabilities and businesses.

