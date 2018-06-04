You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux to meet bank lenders this week to discuss restructuring

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 8:10 PM

HYFLUX said on Monday that it is meeting  its bank lenders this week to discuss its debt restructuring.

The water project developer filed for court protection against creditors’ claims on May 22, a move that buys it time to address its cashflow problems. 

It now has to come up with a convincing business plan to satisfy its key lenders – and the Singapore High Court – that it deserves a six-month moratorium to revive its business and reorganise its debts.

Meanwhile, Hyflux is also continuing discussions with a number of its other key stakeholders, including counterparties to its ongoing projects and trade creditors, it said on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“The relevant stakeholders are being engaged... to ensure that ongoing projects are completed as scheduled so that the milestone payments are received,” Hyflux said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange. The steps should improve the Hyflux’s short-term liquidity constraints and other strains on its finances, it said.

Hyflux and its advisers have also been engaging in “preliminary discussions with interested financiers” regarding the provision of funding to the group, it added. The parties are in preliminary discussions to enter into non-disclosure agreements to further such discussions, Hyflux said.

Hyflux shares remain suspended from trading, as its financial position remains unclear pending the outcome of the court-supervised reorganisation process.

Companies & Markets

112 Phase I units at Affinity at Serangoon sold

Wee Hur property trust to acquire Sydney property for A$52m

Hot stock: Disa rises 10%, most heavily traded counter on SGX on Monday

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research upgrades KSH to 'buy'

Jurong Shipyard fined S$230,000 for safety lapses resulting in worker's death

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
5 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Real Estate

Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m

file70fiodnxxb5gj2bv71s.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching

Jun 4, 2018
Technology

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening