Hyflux unit wins case against sub-contractor over Oman project

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A UNIT of Hyflux has prevailed in a case against its sub-contractor that would allow it to claim some money from an unconditional first demand bond between both parties.
Justice Aedit Abdullah on Wednesday ruled that Sulzer Pumps Spain, a sub-contractor hired by Hyflux...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes