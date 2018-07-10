You are here

Hyflux wins contract from repeat customer

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 10:49 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

WATER treatment specialist Hyflux said, after Tuesday’s trading close, it has received a letter of intent from Asia Water Development Engineering Company (AWDEC) for the award of a second contract tied to a seawater reverse osmosis desalination package.

This latest contract will be performed on the same site in Bandar Abbas, Iran, as Hyflux’s first project for AWDEC.

It will call on Hyflux to design, manufacture and supply another desalination unit with similar specifications as the first plant to supply 200,000 cubic metres of water per day.

The combined capacity of the two desalination plants AWDEC had contracted with Hyflux is 400,000 cubic metres of water per day. They form part of five such plants AWDEC plans to build for the proposed Saghi Kosar Desalination and Power Plant.

The two parties are working towards hammering out the price and other terms and conditions of the second contract within two months.

