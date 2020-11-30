Hyflux's judicial managers to arrange meeting with PnP and note holders

HYFLUX'S judicial managers will "shortly arrange" a virtual meeting or telephone call with holders of the embattled water treatment firm's perpetual securities, preference shares and medium-term notes.

Borelli Walsh's Patrick Bance, who was appointed as Hyflux's judicial manager alongside Hamish Christie from the same firm, told perpetual and preference share (PnP) holders and noteholders in a letter last Friday that the judicial managers are undertaking an urgent review of the financial and operational affairs of Hyflux and Hydrochem (S) Ltd, and their subsidiaries.

The powers of the companies' directors have been suspended since Nov 16, he said.

Information about the upcoming meeting or call will be made available to the PnP holders and noteholders "as soon as possible", Mr Bance added.

The judicial managers can be contacted at hyfluxnotes@borrelliwalsh.com for any queries.