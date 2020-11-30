You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux's judicial managers to arrange meeting with PnP and note holders

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 8:02 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

HYFLUX'S judicial managers will "shortly arrange" a virtual meeting or telephone call with holders of the embattled water treatment firm's perpetual securities, preference shares and medium-term notes.

Borelli Walsh's Patrick Bance, who was appointed as Hyflux's judicial manager alongside Hamish Christie from the same firm, told perpetual and preference share (PnP) holders and noteholders in a letter last Friday that the judicial managers are undertaking an urgent review of the financial and operational affairs of Hyflux and Hydrochem (S) Ltd, and their subsidiaries.

The powers of the companies' directors have been suspended since Nov 16, he said.

Information about the upcoming meeting or call will be made available to the PnP holders and noteholders "as soon as possible", Mr Bance added.

The judicial managers can be contacted at hyfluxnotes@borrelliwalsh.com for any queries.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

High Court grants extension of moratoria for Pacific Radiance

Yangzijiang gets new orders for nine vessels worth US$226 million

MAS orders removal of EH-Reit manager after submissions raise 'no new material facts'

DBS, New World complete HK's first rate swap tied to UN sustainability goals

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 07:29 PM
Government & Economy

Stronger recovery awaits F&B firms that act now, 'do not wait for Covid to blow over': Chan Chun Sing

FOOD and beverage (F&B) firms that have acted to transform their businesses - without waiting for pre-Covid 19...

Nov 30, 2020 07:19 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia extends virus curbs on Top Glove worker dormitories

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will extend its movement control order on Top Glove's worker dormitories in Klang by two...

Nov 30, 2020 07:05 PM
Companies & Markets

High Court grants extension of moratoria for Pacific Radiance

THE High Court has granted an extension of moratoria for offshore marine services firm Pacific Radiance and its...

Nov 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 30, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang gets new orders for nine vessels worth US$226 million

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding on Monday said it has signed agreements to build and deliver nine vessels worth about US$...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Edtech startup Kyt raises US$2.5m from Sequoia's Surge

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for