You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IEV posts Q2 net loss amid diversification into healthcare sector

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 11:07 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

OIL and gas engineering company IEV Holdings said it has started due diligence for an acquisition as part of a diversification into healthcare and wellness, as it posted second-quarter losses on Wednesday. 

The group is "developing its diversification plan in the healthcare and wellness sector and has started the due diligence process for a possible acquisition as per the announcement of 25 June 2019," Catalist-listed IEV said in its outlook statement. Further announcements will be made as and when there are material developments, the group added. 

But on the engineering front, IEV is "cautiously optimistic" about the recovery of its oil and gas business, citing a global slowdown in demand growth and higher global oil inventories. 

IEV recorded a second-quarter net loss from continuing operations of RM1.9 million (S$629,000), against net losses of RM2.5 million a year ago, faced with higher expenses, losses from its associates and discontinued operations. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That translated to a loss per share of 0.57 Malaysian sen, compared with 0.89 sen previously. 

For the six months to June 30, IEV also saw a net loss from continuing operations of RM3.6 million, compared with RM4.5 million in losses in the preceding year. 

Loss per share for the period came in at 1.19 Malaysian sen, compared with 1.57 sen previously. 

As at June 30, the group had negative net asset value of 2.3 Malaysian sen per share, versus 4.3 sen a year ago.

Companies & Markets

Grand Venture Tech H1 after-tax profit halves to S$1.52m

KS Energy posts wider Q2 net loss of S$59.8m on write-off of assets

Chasen Holdings Q1 net profit plunges 81.2% to S$280,000

mDR Q2 net profit trebles to S$1.69m on higher revenue

Asian Pay TV Trust declares 0.3 S cent DPU for Q2

Abterra Q2 net loss widens to S$1.39m on revenue slide

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly