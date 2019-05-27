IHH CEO to step down at end of the year, replaced by former executive

IHH HEALTHCARE managing director and chief executive officer Tan See Leng will step down from his posts on Dec 31 and will be replaced by former IHH executive Kelvin Loh, the healthcare group announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday.

IHH said Dr Loh will join the group as CEO-designate and executive director "to undertake a transitionary process" from July 1. He will succeed Dr Tan with effect from Jan 1, 2020.

Dr Tan's departure comes upon the completion of his contract period, said IHH. He was appointed MD and CEO in January 2014 after two years as executive director on the board, and has also been group CEO and MD of Parkway Pantai since 2011.

Dr Loh, 45, had previously joined IHH in 2008 and held a number of senior management roles between 2008 and 2017, before taking over as CEO for Singapore operations. In 2017, he left to become CEO of Columbia Asia Group.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

His return comes after Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional divested a 16 per cent stake in IHH to Japan's Mitsui & Co last November, making the latter the majority owner of IHH.