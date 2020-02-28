You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IndoAgri Q4 loss narrows to 11.35b rupiah on crude palm oil price recovery

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 10:14 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

INDOFOOD Agri Resources (IndoAgri) saw its net loss narrow to 11.35 billion rupiah (S$1.1 million) for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, compared with a loss of 211.7 billion rupiah a year ago.

The improved performance was mainly due to higher profit contribution from its plantation division attributed to a strong recovery in crude palm oil prices. 

There were also gains from changes in the fair values of the agribusiness' biological assets, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Loss per share (LPS) stood at 8.1 rupiah for the quarter, compared with a LPS of 151.7 rupiah a year ago.

Revenue for Q4 fell 6.4 per cent to 3.56 trillion rupiah, from 3.8 trillion rupiah a year ago due to lower sales from the edible oils and fats division, despite a strong recovery in crude palm oil prices in the quarter.

SEE ALSO

Yeo Hiap Seng Q4 profit dives 81.5% on lower fair value gains

No dividend was declared for the full year, versus a dividend of 0.25 Singapore cent a year ago.

For the full year ended Dec 31, net loss widened to 411.35 billion rupiah, while revenue was down 2.9 per cent to 13.65 trillion rupiah.

IndoAgri shares were trading flat at S$0.31 as at 9.39am on Friday, after the results were announced.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 10:29 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's extra budget to fight coronavirus set to beat 11.6t won Mers spending

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Friday a supplementary budget due next week to cushion the economic hit of the...

Feb 28, 2020 10:24 AM
Companies & Markets

Rental rebates for virus-hit retail tenants at Starhill Global Reit's Wisma, Ngee Ann City

RENTAL rebates and marketing assistance are among support measures rolled out to Starhill Global Real Estate...

Feb 28, 2020 09:59 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks battered at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dived almost two per cent in the first few minutes of trade on Friday following a rout...

Feb 28, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's coronavirus cases pass 2,000: authorities

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total - the highest in the world...

Feb 28, 2020 09:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian regulators examine banks' pandemic preparations

[SYDNEY] Australia's prudential and corporate regulators are checking the contingency plans of banks and other...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.