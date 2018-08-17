You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Indonesia's richest man going for gold at Asian Games

Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180817_UWRICH17_3534701.jpg
Mr Hartono - who reportedly started playing bridge at age six - was instrumental in convincing a sceptical Olympic Council of Asia to give the card game its first spot at the Asian Games.
PHOTO: AFP

Jakarta

BILLIONAIRE tobacco tycoon Michael Bambang Hartono may not be the oldest competitor at the Asian Games, but he is by far the richest.

The 78-year-old head of cigarette giant Djarum Group is set to represent host Indonesia on its bridge team at the world's second-biggest multi-sport event, which kicks off on Saturday in Jakarta and co-host city Palembang.

Mr Hartono was narrowly beaten in the age category by 81-year-old Malaysian bridge player Lee Hung Fong - who is seven decades older than the youngest athlete, nine-year-old Indonesian skateboarder Aliqqa Novvery Kayyisa.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But unlike his octogenarian bridge rival, Mr Hartono, along with brother Robert, has been named Indonesia's richest man by Forbes magazine which also ranked him the 75th wealthiest in the world.

Mr Hartono is estimated to have a net worth of some US$16.7 billion from his interests in tobacco, banking and communications.

Talk about business - especially his tobacco fortune - was not on the table when Mr Hartono gave a rare media interview this week.

"I play bridge to keep my memory sharp. My other hobby is tai chi, which helps me stay focused," he told domestic news agency Antara.

Mr Hartono - who reportedly started playing bridge at age six - was instrumental in convincing a sceptical Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to give the card game its first spot at the Asian Games.

"At first, the OCA declined to include bridge, as it appears to resemble gambling," he told Antara.

Mr Hartono, who has competed several times in the World Bridge Championships, said he is shooting for gold at the Asian Games.

But he will forego a 1.5 billion rupiah (S$140,000) cash prize that the Indonesia's government gives top medallists.

"If I managed to win gold, I would donate the government's cash prize to the athletes training programme," he said.

Indonesia is hosting some 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries for the Aug 18 to Sept 2 Games. AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sengkang Central
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening