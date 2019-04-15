You are here

Industry veteran Shane Hagan named CFO of Cromwell E-Reit's manager

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 9:36 AM
CROMWELL EReit Management, the manager of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit), has appointed industry veteran Shane Hagan as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from May 1, 2019.

Mr Hagan has been the manager’s head of finance since November 2018, and has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry across Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Before joining Cromwell EReit Management, Mr Hagan held executive positions in several Singapore-listed Reits, including ESR Reit, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust.

Mr Hagan will succeed Daniel Donner, who will be returning to the Reit’s sponsor, Australia-listed Cromwell Property Group, in May 2019.

Mr Donner has resigned and will remain as CFO until April 30. He was appointed the Reit’s first CFO on Aug 17, 2017. Mr Donner was instrumental in setting up Cromwell E-Reit’s financial reporting framework, and played a key role in its initial public offering and listing in 2017, the manager said.

