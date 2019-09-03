Innopac's entire finance and admin staff resigned; requesting for 2-month extension to post results, hold AGM

Investment holding firm Innopac Holdings Limited announced on Tuesday after trading hours that it is seeking a two-month time extension from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to announce its financial results for the full-year ended June 30, 2019, by Aug 31, 2019, and to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) by Oct 31, 2019.

The company said that following its notice of delisting from SGX on June 4, 2019, its entire finance and administration staff including the financial controller have resigned and left the company. The total number of staff was not disclosed. Innopac is now seeking funds to engage external services to complete the unaudited interim financial results for the full year ended June 30, 2019.

The SGX has not responded to its request for an extension, which took place on Aug 22, 2019. The company added that it will endeavour torelease the interim financial results and hold its AGM as soon as possible.