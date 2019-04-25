Innopac's fund raiser downsized to S$6.1m after investor pulls out

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAINBOARD-listed Innopac Holdings and nine individual investors have further extended to June 30 the long-stop date for the completion of a proposed stock placement, which had to be downsized to S$6.1 million after a second investor pulled out.
The extension was given by
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg