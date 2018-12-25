Intellectually disabled patients to get specialist attention at Minds clinic

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S only medical clinic dedicated to persons with intellectual disabilities is looking to roll out eye screening, hearing tests and dental checks for patients next year by partnering specialists trained in the field of disability work.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg