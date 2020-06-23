You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Intraco disposes 41.27% stake in Dynamic Colours for S$19.5m

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 9:42 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

SINGAPORE-LISTED trading firm Intraco announced on Tuesday that it has disposed its 41.27 per cent stake in resin-compounding company Dynamic Colours for approximately S$19.5 million.

The cash for Intraco's holdings of around 86.6 million shares will be paid within seven business days of the unconditional offer date of June 22. Upon the disposal, Dynamic Colours ceases to be an associated company of Intraco.

Dynamic Colours' executive chairman Goh Seok Eng and her husband, chief executive officer Yeo Hock Leng, had made a voluntary conditional offer for the mainboard-listed company in a bid to delist it. They offered S$0.225 in cash for each Dynamic Colours share, in a deal that values the company at S$47.2 million.

Intraco said in its regulatory filing that the disposal is in line with the company's investment objective to reshape its portfolio with businesses in high growth areas. It will also offer the company stronger financial flexibility, and enable it to explore new investment opportunities.

Nicholas Yoong, chief executive officer of Intraco, said: “The disposal will offer Intraco the financial resources to venture into new value-accretive areas. In doing so, we will be prudent and will cautiously examine market opportunities in light of the uncertain environment.”

SEE ALSO

Controlling directors make S$0.225 a share cash offer for Dynamic Colours

Intraco will issue a circular to its shareholders to convene an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholders’ ratification for the disposal.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hong Leong provides loans for SMEs with cash flow issues amid Covid-19

SingHaiyi posts 64.1% fall in H2 net profit to S$4.9m

Soilbuild Construction expects adverse impact from suspension of business

Banyan Tree Holdings hotel business 'continues to be adversely affected'

Geo Energy Resources to potentially pursue listing on Indonesian Stock Exchange

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding bags US$102m worth of new orders

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 09:35 PM
Government & Economy

Cheers as UK announces pubs reopening in England

[LONDON] Pubs in England will reopen on July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, as he unveiled an...

Jun 23, 2020 09:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong provides loans for SMEs with cash flow issues amid Covid-19

HONG Leong Finance said on Tuesday that it has launched its Business Loans Campaign to provide more small and medium...

Jun 23, 2020 08:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi posts 64.1% fall in H2 net profit to S$4.9m

REAL estate group SingHaiyi on Tuesday reported a net profit of S$4.9 million for the half year ended March 31, 2020...

Jun 23, 2020 08:24 PM
Government & Economy

Denmark's high tax consensus wobbles as Danes told to spend

[COPENHAGEN] Opposition parties in Denmark are pushing for temporary cuts to one of the world's highest tax regimes...

Jun 23, 2020 08:00 PM
Government & Economy

EU leaders to hold physical summit to discuss virus recovery package

[BRUSSELS] The leaders of the 27 EU member states will meet in Brussels on July 17, their first physical summit...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.